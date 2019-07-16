Asante Kotoko dissolves Communication team

Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko have dissolved their communication team which comprises of 12 members with immediate effect.

The decision to dissolve the communication team is part of the process to restructure the club according to the Public Relations Officer Samuel Sarfo Duku.

"I have dissolved the 12-member communication team. The decision comes as part of the ongoing restructuring in the club, he told the club’s website.

"I am so grateful to the members for everything they did for the club," "It has been so nice working with them. I wish them all the best in their future endeavors. I will be coming out with a new team in the coming days.", he added.