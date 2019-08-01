Asante Kotoko downsizing affects two former captains Godwin Ablordey and Adu Poku

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have laid off six workers including two former captains Godwin Ablordey and Prince Adu Poku.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the decision to downsize and reduce their wage bill.

Ablordey, who holds a CAF License A coaching certificate, was in the club's books as Technical Director of their Youth Team

He previously served the club as Team Manager and Assistant coach of the first team.

Poku had not been re-assigned after being replaced as Team Manager.

Kotoko's head of administration and legal affairs Lawyer Sarfo Duku explains: ''They have not been working for the past three years.

''Some of them have not been working for two years and more.

''We have communicated the decision to the affected individuals. As Management, we have the responsibility to be prudent in our handling of the club’s finances, and this exercise is to ensure exactly that.

''We have communicated the development to the affected individuals and also we thanked them for the services they rendered to the club.''

Also shown the exit door are defunct Kotoko Youth Team coach Ernest Appau and his Assistant Ibrahim Gariba

Equipment Officer Benjamin Oppong, former Manager of the First Team and one-time physiotherapist Omono Asamoah.

The rest are long-serving masseur Richard Hammond, and the security personnel at the club’s former training ground Achulo Gonja.