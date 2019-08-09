Asante Kotoko duo Opoku and Okrah to miss Kano Pillars due to paper works

Asante Kotoko midfielders Jordan Opoku and Augustine Okrah will miss their CAF Champions League opener at Nigerian side Kano Pillars due to paper works.

The club have explained the 'registration of the duo could not go through in time'.

A statement read: ''Midfielders, Jordan Opoku and @AugustineOkrah1 [Augustine Okrah] are not eligible for Sunday's Champions League opener at Kano Pillars. Their registration did not go through in time, but we are working to get them into the squad.''

Opoku, a former captain, who has a wealth of experience which would have helped the Ghanaian champions.

Okrah was one of many new players signed by the Porcupine Warriors to help them reach the Group stage of the CAF Champions League.

The former Ghana Premier League MVP and top scorer previously played for Sudanese giants Al Merreikh and Al Hilal in CAF's inter-clubs competitions.

Asante Kotoko face Kano Pillars this weekend in the first qualifying round first leg tie.