Asante Kotoko earn $150,000 from Richmond Lamptey's transfer to APR FC

Asante Kotoko have reportedly pocketed $150,000 from the transfer of midfielder Richmond Lamptey to Rwandan champions ArmeÃ© Patriotique Rwandaise FC (APR FC).

Lamptey has signed a two-year contract and will be unveiled in the coming days, bringing an end to his three-year stay at the Porcupine Warriors.

During his time with Kotoko, he made 17 league appearances and provided five assists in the just-ended season, showcasing his importance to the team.

The 27-year-old was an integral part of Kotoko's Ghana Premier League title triumph in 2021.

Lamptey, a product of WAFA, has also represented Ghana at the international level, making the Black Stars' final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

His experience and skills will be valuable assets to APR. The signing is a significant boost to the team, and Lamptey is expected to play a key role in their upcoming campaign.

The move marks a new chapter in Lamptey's career, and he is eager to make an impact in the Rwandan Premier League.

With his expertise and experience, he is expected to be a key player for APR in the upcoming season as they aim to make a remarkable impact in continental competitions.