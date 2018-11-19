Asante Kotoko edge WAFA 1-0 in friendly to prepare for CAF Confederation Cup campaign

2018 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners Asante Kotoko beat Ghana Premier League side WAFA 1-0 in a friendly played on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The only goal was scored by Guinea-import Naby Keita to boost the confidence of the Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko fielded a very strong squad including first choice goalkeeper Felix Annan, Amos Frimpong, Obed Owusu and Emmanuel Gyamfi.

In the 28th minute, right back Amos Frimpong whipped in a cross which was connected home by Keita beyond the reach of WAFA goalkeeper Sabi Acquah.

Asante Kotoko XI : Felix Annan, Amos Frimpong, Abass Mohammed , Agyemang Badu, Abdul Ganiyu, Umar Bashiru, Richard Senanu, Emmanuel Gyamfi., Prince Acquah, Obed Owusu, Naby Keita Laye.

WAFA XI: Sabi Acquah. Andrews Ntim, Nii Aqcuaye Bortey. Konadu Yiadom, Seidu Faisal, Ahiabu Prosper, Alhassan Mubarak, Daniel Lomotey, Amankwah Forson, Augustine Boakye , Cheik Ouadrago Umar.