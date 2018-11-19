GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asante Kotoko edge WAFA 1-0 in friendly to prepare for CAF Confederation Cup campaign

Published on: 19 November 2018
Asante Kotoko

2018 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners Asante Kotoko beat Ghana Premier League side WAFA 1-0  in a friendly played on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium. 

The only goal was scored by Guinea-import Naby Keita to boost the confidence of the Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko fielded a very strong squad including first choice goalkeeper Felix Annan, Amos Frimpong, Obed Owusu and Emmanuel Gyamfi.

In the 28th minute, right back Amos Frimpong whipped in a cross which was connected home by Keita beyond the reach of WAFA goalkeeper Sabi Acquah.

Asante Kotoko XI : Felix Annan,  Amos Frimpong, Abass Mohammed , Agyemang Badu,  Abdul Ganiyu,  Umar Bashiru, Richard Senanu,  Emmanuel Gyamfi., Prince Acquah,  Obed Owusu, Naby Keita Laye.

WAFA XI: Sabi Acquah.  Andrews Ntim, Nii Aqcuaye Bortey. Konadu Yiadom, Seidu Faisal, Ahiabu Prosper,  Alhassan Mubarak,  Daniel Lomotey, Amankwah Forson, Augustine Boakye , Cheik Ouadrago Umar.

