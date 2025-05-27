Asante Kotoko ends contract renewal talks with goalkeeper Frederick Asare

Asante Kotoko captain Frederick Asare is expected to depart the club at the end of the current campaign as he nears contract expiration.

Asare joined the Porcupine Warriors as a free agent in 2022 after leaving Accra Lions, where he played a pivotal role in their promotion to the Ghana Premier League in 2021.

With his contract set to expire in June and no improvement in contract renewal talks, the 25-year-old could depart the Ghanaian giants on a free transfer next month.

Asare is reportedly dragging his feet to renew his contract with the Ghanaian giants, sparking speculations about his future at the club.

In a dramatic turn of an event, the Porcupine Warriors are said to have ended contract renewal negotiation with Asare, signaling his imminent departure from the club in June.

The enterprising goalkeeper has been limited to only 15 appearances in the Premier League this season, keeping seven clean sheets and conceding 12 goals.

Asare received his maiden call-up to the Ghana senior national team in 2023 but has yet to make his debut for the Black Stars, with his recent lack of club action affecting his international prospects.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have reportedly targeted Bechem United shot stopper Dari Aziz Haruna as a possible replacement for Asare.

Dari Aziz Haruna has been impressive for the Hunters this season, making 27 appearances in the Ghana Premier League, conceding 19 goals and keeping 15 clean sheets.