GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

Asante Kotoko express strong interest in Dreams FC midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah

Published on: 27 May 2025
Asante Kotoko express strong interest in Dreams FC midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah

Asante Kotoko have set sights on securing the services of Dreams FC attacking midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah.

The Porcupine Warriors are seeking to strengthen their squad for the upcoming campaign, and the Ghanaian wonderkid has emerged as one of the target.

Aziz Issah joined Barcelona on a season-long loan with an option to buy before the start of the 2024/25 campaign following a standout performance for Dreams FC in the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup season, where the Still Believe lads reached the semifinals.

Since joining Spanish club, Issah has played a total of 26 minutes in two matches for Barcelona Atletico, a glimpse of the potential that saw him stand out in Ghana's junior ranks.

Issah is expected to return to Dreams FC at the end of the season following Barcelona’s decision not to trigger the purchase option in his contract.

According to reports, the Ghanaian giants has opened talks with Dreams FC over a possible acquisition of the highly-rated midfielder in the summer.

Coach Karim Zito, who recently joined Kotoko from Dreams FC, is expected to play a huge role in the acquisition of the talented midfielder.

Aziz Issah is currently with the Black Stars team for the 2025 Unity Cup tournament scheduled to commence on Wednesday, May 27.

The Porcupine Warriors are determined to make the necessary acquisition to bolster their for the 2025/26 football campaign.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more