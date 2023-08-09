Asante Kotoko express strong interest in versatile right-back Samuel Asamoah

Asante Kotoko are actively pursuing the signature of Bofoakwa Tano's highly talented right-back Samuel Asamoah, local media reports have claimed.

Known for his impressive defensive prowess and offensive skills from the right wing, Asamoah has garnered attention as a standout player in recent seasons.

His consistent performances, coupled with his adaptability, have garnered recognition from scouts and coaches across the nation.

His significant contribution to Bofoakwa Tano's successful promotion to the Ghana Premier League last season, ending their over decade spell in the second-tier league.

Kotoko's management and coaching staff have identified the right-back position as a key area for strengthening their squad, and Asamoah aligns perfectly with the type of player sought after by coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Reports suggest that discussions are already in progress between the two clubs, focusing on the intricate details of the potential transfer deal.