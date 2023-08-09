GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Asante Kotoko express strong interest in versatile right-back Samuel Asamoah

Published on: 09 August 2023
Asante Kotoko express strong interest in versatile right-back Samuel Asamoah

Asante Kotoko are actively pursuing the signature of Bofoakwa Tano's highly talented right-back Samuel Asamoah, local media reports have claimed. 

Known for his impressive defensive prowess and offensive skills from the right wing, Asamoah has garnered attention as a standout player in recent seasons.

His consistent performances, coupled with his adaptability, have garnered recognition from scouts and coaches across the nation.

His significant contribution to Bofoakwa Tano's successful promotion to the Ghana Premier League last season, ending their over decade spell in the second-tier league.

Kotoko's management and coaching staff have identified the right-back position as a key area for strengthening their squad, and Asamoah aligns perfectly with the type of player sought after by coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Reports suggest that discussions are already in progress between the two clubs, focusing on the intricate details of the potential transfer deal.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more