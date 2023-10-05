Asante Kotoko extend partnership with Zeepay for another year

Asante Kotoko have announced the extension of their partnership with the fintech and mobile money company, Zeepay, for an additional year.

Zeepay, a leader in mobile money transactions, has been collaborating with the club since the 2021/2022 season. The company views this partnership as mutually beneficial and is eager to continue supporting the club as it strives to regain its prominence in African football and secure another league title.

Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, a member of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), commended Zeepay for their commitment to the club. He also encouraged loyal fans to choose Zeepay for their remittances and other local financial transactions.

“We are grateful to be working with a reputable company such as Zeepay whose visions and objectives align perfectly with this football club. We are delighted to be extending our partnership for another year, and we will ensure that our fans make Zeepay their number one choice,” said Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua.

This partnership extension reflects the commitment of both Asante Kotoko and Zeepay to continue working together towards their shared goals in the coming year.