Asante Kotoko eye Boafoakwa Tano's Saaka Dauda to strengthen attacking options

Boafoakwa Tano winger Saaka Dauda is on the radar of Asante Kotoko, who are eager to bolster their attacking lineup ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors have recently parted ways with 18 players over the span of two days, signaling a significant squad overhaul.

Among the departing players are key wingers and attackers who played crucial roles in the just-ended season. With more departures expected, Kotoko have shifted focus to Dauda, who had an impressive season with Bofoakwa Tano, despite their relegation.

Negotiations between Asante Kotoko and Saaka Dauda are ongoing, though they have not yet reached the final stage. The 24-year-old winger was a standout performer for Bofoakwa Tano, finishing as the club's top scorer with eight goals in 32 appearances.

Despite their relegation, Bofoakwa Tano remains hopeful for success in the MTN FA Cup, where they will face Nsoatreman in the finals on June 23.

If the deal goes through, Dauda could provide the attacking flair Kotoko needs to revamp their squad and improve their performance in the upcoming season.

After finishing in a disappointing sixth place, Prosper Ogum hopes to finalise the deal and add more players as they seek to bounce back