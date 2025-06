Asante Kotoko eye former Black Starlets captain Benjamin Tsivanyo

Asante Kotoko have reportedly expressed keen interest in signing Benjamin Tsivanyo, the U‑17 captain who last featured for Nsoatreman FC.

Tsivanyo, who captained Ghana’s U‑17 side and featured in the UEFA invitational tournament, initially moved from Great Olympics to Nsoatreman FC in mid-2024. The teenager later emerged in the Premier League before Nsoatreman withdrew amid safety concerns earlier this year .

According to transfer reports, the teenage midfield talent has caught the attention of Kotoko, who are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the next season . While no official bid has been made, discussions are reportedly expected in the coming weeks as the Porcupine Warriors explore potential moves.

A move to Kumasi would mark a significant step in Tsivanyo’s career, transitioning from a smaller club environment to one of Ghana’s most prestigious teams. His pace, leadership as a former national youth skipper, and technical skill make him an attractive target for top-flight teams.

Asante Kotoko fans will be watching closely as negotiations unfold — a successful capture could offer the club a promising homegrown talent with room to grow.