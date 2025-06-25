Asante Kotoko eye former Black Starlets captain Benjamin Tsivanyo

Asante Kotoko have reportedly expressed keen interest in signing Benjamin Tsivanyo, the Uâ€‘17 captain who last featured for Nsoatreman FC.

Tsivanyo, who captained Ghana’s Uâ€‘17 side and featured in the UEFA invitational tournament, initially moved from Great Olympics to Nsoatreman FC in mid-2024. The teenager later emerged in the Premier League before Nsoatreman withdrew amid safety concerns earlier this year .

According to transfer reports, the teenage midfield talent has caught the attention of Kotoko, who are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the next season . While no official bid has been made, discussions are reportedly expected in the coming weeks as the Porcupine Warriors explore potential moves.

A move to Kumasi would mark a significant step in Tsivanyo’s career, transitioning from a smaller club environment to one of Ghana’s most prestigious teams. His pace, leadership as a former national youth skipper, and technical skill make him an attractive target for top-flight teams.

Asante Kotoko fans will be watching closely as negotiations unfold â€” a successful capture could offer the club a promising homegrown talent with room to grow.