Asante Kotoko eye loan deal for Dreams FC star Abdul Aziz Issah

Asante Kotoko are reportedly working to secure a season-long loan deal for Dreams FC’s Abdul Aziz Issah.

The talented 19-year-old midfielder earned a high-profile loan move to FC Barcelona last summer after a standout season with Dreams FC, where he was instrumental in their CAF Confederation Cup run. His deal with the Spanish giants included a purchase option, but that clause was not activated following the season.

Aziz made a promising start at BarÃ§a Athletic and was later invited to train with the first team under new manager Hansi Flick. He featured briefly in matches against Real Sociedad B and NÃ stic, but saw his game time reduce as the season progressed, eventually missing out on several matchday squads.

Now back at Dreams FC, Kotoko have opened discussions with his representatives about a potential move. Head coach Karim Zito, who previously worked with Aziz at Dreams FC, is believed to be a key figure in the club’s push for the deal.

Despite Kotoko’s interest, reports indicate that Aziz is also attracting attention from clubs in Europe and could weigh his options before making a decision.