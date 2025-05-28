Asante Kotoko eyeing player-plus-cash move for Hearts of Oak forward Hamza Issah

Ghana Premier League powerhouse Asante Kotoko are keen on securing the services of Hearts of Oak attacker Hamza Issah as the summer transfer window approaches.

The Porcupine Warriors are seeking to augment their squad for the upcoming campaign, with the Hearts of Oak forward emerging as one of the targets.

Issah has been one of the most consistent players for the Phobians in the past two seasons. This term, the enterprising attacker has racked up four goals in 25 appearances for the rainbow boys.

Despite his modest goal tally, the forward has attracted a host of interest from clubs domestically and abroad including Qatari Second Division side Muaither SC, who are proposing USD 50,000 signing-on fee and a USD 120,000 annual salary

Kotoko are planning a surprise switch for the attacker from their sworn-rivals. The Porcupine Warriors are reportedly looking to offer a player-plus-cash deal to sign their target this summer.

The Ghanaian giants wants to include Isaac Mintah, who has struggled to settle at the club to secure the signing of the forward.

The 26-year-old debuted for the Phobians in 2023 and has established himself as a key member of the squad.