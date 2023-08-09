Asante Kotoko fans can make the club great again – Kotoko legend George Kennedy

Former Asante Kotoko player, George Kennedy has highlighted the role the fans can play in building the financial muscles of the club and return to their past glories.

Kennedy, who is also a former Operations Manager of the club has reiterated calls by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the fans to put the past behind and rally behind the team.

He said: “If Kotoko will be great again, it will depend on the fans. If the fans patronize our home matches, the club can rake in about GHC 800,000.00 a month. When you multiply that by the number of home matches we will play here, it’s bigger than any sponsorship. The greater responsibility lies on the fans, if Kotoko will be great again. We have to unite.”

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante