Asante Kotoko fans demand top performances due to generosity, says Eric Bekoe

Asante Kotoko legend Eric Bekoe has shed light on why the team's fans demand top performances from their players to achieve results.

According to the 2007/08 Ghana Premier League top scorer, the fans' demanding nature is because they are also generous.

Bekoe explained that Asante Kotoko fans do not require money from the players but always give out and as a result, they expect the best from the team.

He added that when he joined the club, he approached by club legend Opoku Afriyie for tips on how to play to the satisfaction of the fans, but the former player advised him to worship the club rather than play for them.

"Asante Kotoko is very generous; that is why they are very demanding. A Kotoko fan doesn't need a penny from you; trust me: they always give out. They always want results," he told Joy Sports.

"When I first came to Kotoko, I approached Opoku Afriyie and asked him, 'how do we play at Asante Kotoko?' He said, ‘hey, we don't play for Kotoko; we worship it. We write our name boldly in capital letters in Krobea, and then you leave it.'"

Bekoe's comments highlight the unique relationship between Asante Kotoko fans and the players. The fans' support is unconditional, and they expect nothing less than top-notch performances and results from the team.

Kotoko, one of the most successful clubs in Ghanaian football history, have a massive following, and the fans' passion for the team is unmatched.

The club have won the Ghana Premier League 24 times and has a rich history that includes a historic win over Real Madrid in 1969.