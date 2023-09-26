GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asante Kotoko fans urged to stay hopeful despite slow start

Published on: 26 September 2023
Asante Kotoko Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has called on the fans to remain hopeful despite the team's slow start to the season, with no wins in two games.

Kotoko, who finished fourth in the previous season, faced a 0-0 draw at home against newly promoted Heart of Lions in their first game and suffered a 2-1 defeat to Goldstars in Bibiani over the weekend.

This start has left fans frustrated, with some questioning Ogum's return to the club, despite him guiding them to the Ghana Premier League title in 2022.

During his post-match conference after the Bibiani Gold Stars FC defeat, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum reassured the fans, saying, "The fans shouldn't give up hope."

Kotoko will aim to secure their first win of the season this weekend when they face Karela United in Kumasi.

