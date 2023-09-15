Asante Kotoko fans want results not excuses – Daniel Bomfa warns Kotoko players

Former Asante Kotoko player, Daniel Bomfa has cautioned the current players of the club to produce excellent results or incur a backlash from their fans.

Head coach, Prosper Ogum as part of his rebuilding has made close to twelve new signings since he was re-hired by the club.

Bomfa expects the team to make an instant impact when they kick start their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign at home to Heart of Lions on Sunday because Kotoko fans won’t be patient with the team if they fail to win games.

He said: “We need them to provide the results. We don’t want any excuses asking us to give them time.

“Anyone who lived or has lived in Kumasi knows that apart from food and water, Kotoko is what gives us life. So, the supporters won’t be patient if you want to experiment with the team.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante