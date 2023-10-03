GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Asante Kotoko fear factor is long gone – Joe Debrah

Published on: 03 October 2023
Asante Kotoko fear factor is long gone – Joe Debrah
Kotoko legend Joe Debrah

Asante Kotoko legend, Joe Debrah has revealed that the fear factor for teams coming to play Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium has vanished.

Debrah, who was the poster boy for the club in 1990s says teams no longer dread facing Kotoko but rather have a fun day out and pick up points.

The Porcupine Warriors haven’t won at home in their last six games. They are yet to win a premier league match this season under Prosper Ogum.

Debrah aired his displeasure about the state of affairs at his former club in an interview with Kessben Sports.

He said: “The team has made a name for itself already and teams feared when they came up against Kotoko but now no team fears Kotoko. They come and give us problems.

“It is worrying and I don’t know what is causing the decline of the team. The fear factor has disappeared. I don’t think it exists and it will only come back if the boys do extra training.

“We are all unhappy Kotoko is losing but there is nothing we can do about it.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more