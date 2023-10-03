Asante Kotoko fear factor is long gone – Joe Debrah

Asante Kotoko legend, Joe Debrah has revealed that the fear factor for teams coming to play Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium has vanished.

Debrah, who was the poster boy for the club in 1990s says teams no longer dread facing Kotoko but rather have a fun day out and pick up points.

The Porcupine Warriors haven’t won at home in their last six games. They are yet to win a premier league match this season under Prosper Ogum.

Debrah aired his displeasure about the state of affairs at his former club in an interview with Kessben Sports.

He said: “The team has made a name for itself already and teams feared when they came up against Kotoko but now no team fears Kotoko. They come and give us problems.

“It is worrying and I don’t know what is causing the decline of the team. The fear factor has disappeared. I don’t think it exists and it will only come back if the boys do extra training.

“We are all unhappy Kotoko is losing but there is nothing we can do about it.”

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante