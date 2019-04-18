Asante Kotoko fined $ 4000 by CAF

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have been fined $4000 by the Confederation of African Football for the poor state of seats at the dug-out during the Confederation Cup.

The state of the facilities for their African campaign was poor with away clubs complaining over the conditions of the seats.

The Porcupine Warriors were slapped with the fine because the dug-out which houses coaches and substitutes were not in accordance with CAF's laws.

According to information reaching GHANASoccernet.com, CAF has communicated the fine to the Kumasi based club.

Asante Kotoko reached the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in eleven years after some impressive performances.

The team hosted Kariobangi Sharks, Coton Sport, Zesco United, Nkana FC and Al Hilal in Kumasi in the Confederation Cup.