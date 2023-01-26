GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Asante Kotoko forward Samuel Boateng joins FC Samartex on loan 

Published on: 26 January 2023
Asante Kotoko forward Samuel Boateng joins FC Samartex on loan 

Asante Kotoko forward Samuel Boateng has joined FC Samartex on loan, the club has announced.

Boateng popularly called Okocha joins Sameraboi-based club for the remainder of the 2022/23 football season.

Kotoko in a post confirmed the transfer of their striker to the Ghana Premier League side.

 

Samartex have confirmed in a social media post it has added the center forward to its squad for the season.

Samuel Boateng is expected to add more fire power to the attacking department this season.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more