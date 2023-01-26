Asante Kotoko forward Samuel Boateng joins FC Samartex on loan 

Asante Kotoko forward Samuel Boateng has joined FC Samartex on loan, the club has announced.

Boateng popularly called Okocha joins Sameraboi-based club for the remainder of the 2022/23 football season.

Kotoko in a post confirmed the transfer of their striker to the Ghana Premier League side.

Club Notice 📜 Our forward, Samuel Boateng joins premier side @FcSamartex1996 on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season. We wish Boateng the best on loan. #AKSC #Boateng #FabuCensus pic.twitter.com/7NzPmSPDDi — Asante Kotoko SC - 21/22 GPL Champions🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) January 25, 2023

Samartex have confirmed in a social media post it has added the center forward to its squad for the season.

Welcome, Samuel Boateng. Aboi is ready to serve you well. https://t.co/c8e3c7TtfY — SAMARTEX 1996 FC (@FcSamartex1996) January 25, 2023

Samuel Boateng is expected to add more fire power to the attacking department this season.