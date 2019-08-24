GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asante Kotoko forward Sogne Yacouba ruled out of Kano Pillars clash

Published on: 24 August 2019

Asante Kotoko attacker Sogne Yacouba has been excluded from the team to face Nigerian side Kano Pillars in the CAF Champions League second leg clash on Sunday. 

The 27-year old's late arrival to camp is a reason for his exclusion from the squad to face Kano Pillars.

Yacouba started training a week ago after over staying his time in Burkina Faso following the start of their competitive campaign.

The Burkinabe attacker missed the first leg in Kano a fortnight ago. A game Asante Kotoko lost 3-2 at the Saani Abacha Stadium.

Coach Kjetil Zachariassen will rely on Ugandan forward George Abege and Ricahrd Arthur for the crucial game in Kumasi.

A 2-1 win or a two goal margin victory will send the Porcupine Warriors through to the next stage, where they will face the winner of the game between Haifa FC and Etoile Du Sahel.

