Asante Kotoko forward Steven Mukwala confident of success under new coach Prosper Ogum

Published on: 15 August 2023
Asante Kotoko forward Steven Mukwala confident of success under new coach Prosper Ogum

Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala, believes coach Prosper Ogum will lead the club back to its best after a tough campaign last season. 

The University of Cape Coast lecturer returned to the club following the installation of a new Interim Management Committee led by ex-Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah.

Mukwala will be working with Dr Ogum for the first time after rejoining the Porcupine Warriors for pre-season.

"I am super excited to join my colleagues, they started one week back, because of some personal reasons that's why I couldn't join the team as early as possible. But I believe that now that I have joined the team, we are motivated and with the new coach we shall be hitting the best," he told Asante Kotoko TV.

The Ugandan attacker was Kotoko's best player last season, ending his first campaign as the club's top scorer.

The Kumasi-based giants will begin their season with a game against returnees Heart of Lions.

