Asante Kotoko gaffer Prosper Narteh Ogum prides his team after victory against Aduana Stars

Asante Kotoko head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed his pride in his team's performance as they secured a 1-0 victory against Aduana FC during match day 5 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Ivorian forward, Kalo Ouattara, played a pivotal role by scoring the lone goal with a header from a well-curled cross delivered by Richmond Lamptey in the 34th minute.

This win marked Kotoko's first consecutive victories this season, following their 1-0 triumph over the Accra Lions.

Dr. Ogum commended his players for their consistent performance, noting that they managed to replicate their strong play from the previous match in Accra to Kumasi.

"I'm proud of the boys for their consistent performance; the way we played in Accra, they have been able to reproduce the same in Kumasi," He said.

He acknowledged the importance of managing energy levels throughout the game and highlighted their successful adjustments to maintain their structure and change their game approach.

"You can’t keep the intensity throughout; it was all about energy distribution. I think we expended a lot of energy in the first half, and in the second half, they came in with a lot of energy, but then we kept our structure on the pitch and changed our game approach, and it worked."

As a result of this victory, the Porcupine Warriors have climbed to the second position in the league standings with 8 points, ahead of the other matches scheduled for matchday 5.

The team's upcoming fixture promises an exciting city derby against Nations FC next weekend.