Asante Kotoko goalie Danlad Ibrahim rates deputy Frederick Asare 10 out of 10

Asante Kotoko first choice goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim has given his team mate Frederick Asare a perfect score after the latter put up an outstanding performance as his replacement while he was away on national duties.

Danlad made ten appearances for the Porcupine Warriors for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season because of national assignments.

The 20-year-old earned a call-up to the senior national team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He was also part of the CHAN team that represented Ghana at the championship in Algeria in early 2023. Danlad was also called-up for the U23 AFCON that took place in Morocco.

During his absence, Frederick Asare proved a worthy replacement for Danlad as he impressed between the sticks. Danlad was full of praise for the former Accra Lions shot stopper who made 21 appearances for Kotoko last season.

“I will give him ten over ten. You know, a lot of players struggle when they come to Kotoko. When he came here, there were a lot of doubts so I spoke to him. Asante Kotoko is a big club so when you get the opportunity, you need to make your family proud; you need to make the Asante Kotoko supporters proud," he told Kessben Sports.

“…Kotoko won’t bring you in to just warm the bench. They want you to play as good as the player you replace when you get the chance. So, when you are at Kotoko, we are all equally good,” he added.

By Suleman Asante