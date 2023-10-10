Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim reacts after away win against Accra Lions

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim has shared his excitement after the Porcupine Warrior defeated Accra Lions on matchday four of the Ghana Premier League.

Kalo Ouattara rose high to score late for the Kumasi-based giants as they secured their first win of the campaign.

Ibrahim, who was making his second appearance of the season, kept a clean sheet against Accra Lions.

"A big away victory for us. Great team effort, plus 3 points and a clean sheet," he wrote on social media.

Asante Kotoko return to Kumasi to prepare for Aduana Stars in their fifth game of the season.

Meanwhile, in an exciting game at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Porcupine Warriors were the better side after dominating most of the match.

Richmond Lamptey came close to giving the visitors the lead with a powerful drive halfway through the first-half.

Forward Steven Mukwala and Yahaya Baba also trouble Lions goalkeeper Daniel Afful.