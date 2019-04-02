Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan hopes to use Black Stars experience to help Kotoko win laurels

Goalkeeper Felix Annan says he is hoping to convey the things he learnt at the Black Stars camp to help Asante Kotoko win laurels.

Annan was named in Kwesi Appiah's 24-man squad for the final game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya last week.

The 24-year-old however warmed the bench but the custodian enjoyed some minutes three days later as the Black Stars walloped Mauritania 3-1 in a friendly match.

After leading Asante Kotoko to beat Aduana Stars in the opening fixture of the Special Competition on Sunday, Annan was asked to share his experience of lining up for the Ghana's senior national team.

"I enjoyed myself but I’ve come back to my club so I still have to tune in to the same person I am. It doesn’t mean I’ve played for the Black Stars so I should have a different attitude, my mentality has always been the same irrespective of every situation I find myself in, I always try to be professional and do my job as it is," he said.

"So coming back from there, there was a lot of motivation as I learned so many things which I can also use to help the club. I’m extremely happy to be back to my club to help win something this season."

He was in impeccable form during the Porcupine Warriors impressive outing in the CAF Confederation Cup.