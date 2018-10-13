GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan revels in debut Black Stars appearance

Published on: 13 October 2018
Felix Annan marks Black Stars debut

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has expressed his delight after fulfilling his dream of playing the Black Stars.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper kept a clean on his debut appearance for the Black Stars during their 3-0 win over his parent club, Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday.

Speaking to Sunyani-based Moonlite FM after the game, the former WAFA Academy custodian was astonished to have fulfilled a long-time dream of lining up for the West African giants.

"The feeling was joyful, dream fulfilled, strange feeling and a great moment playing for the Black Stars against Kotoko," Annan stated on Moonlite FM,

"Anyone who watched game will testify that it was a great game although Kotoko lost the game but they gave us a tough game."

