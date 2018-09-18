Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan targets move abroad

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has expressed his desire to ply his trade abroad.

The 23-year-old has been the best safest pair of hands in the local league almost three seasons, leading the Porcupine Warriors clinch one FA Cup last term.

And with the domestic football being halted following the revelations of the Anas expose', where several members of the football Association as well referees were caught on camera receiving cash gifts, the former WAFA Academy shot-stopper has set his sights on joining the player exodus bandwagon.

"Not all of us want to ply our trade abroad, so if the salary is good enough I'm sure lots of us would stay home and play."

"The players must earn good money," he told Asempa FM.

Annan has been constantly linked with a move abroad but has opted to remain in Ghana.