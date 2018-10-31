Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan welcomes CAF confederation Cup challenge

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan says the club is ready for the CAF Confederations Cup next season despite the disappointment of the last campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in Africa’s second tier competition after the Normalisation Committee granted their wish of playing in the continental championship.

Felix Annan, who was a member of the team that disappointingly lost to CARA last season insists they are prepared for the challenge.

“It is a great feeling for us, we always want to take a challenge and so it doesn’t mean that we did not do well last season so it will be the same this season,” he told Happy FM.

“We are really psyched up for the competition this year and we will work hard to achieve the ultimate,” he added.

“We are very happy our management was able to fight for us to play in Africa and we want to say we are grateful for that,”

“We will make sure we do our best in the competition,” he concluded.

Asante Kotoko are the holders of the FA Cup making them eligible to represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup since football has been brought to a halt.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin