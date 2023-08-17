Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare promises fans of improved performance

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Frederick Asare, has told fans of the club to expect a better performance from the club as they prepare for the new season.

The Porcupine Warriors alongside a lot of Ghana Premier League clubs recorded low attendance during home games which proved to be a significant setback in the completion last season.

Asare, however, believes the issue could be blamed on the team's performance which he believes will improve in the upcoming season.

According to him, the recent preparations show that the Porcupine Warriors can be strong contenders for the league and he is therefore pleading with fans to rally their support behind the club by attending their matches.

“With the one week that we’ve had, I think that if this work continues for a very long time, I think we will win the league,” Asare told the club in an interview.

“If we will win the league it will mostly depend on the supporters. Because last year there was a little bit of low attendance because of our performances.

“But this year I can assure them that with this new direction, we are going to win the league so they should come in their numbers. And also, I am promising them with the goalkeeping department we are promising them so many clean sheets this year,” he concluded.

Kotoko will open their 2023/24 campaign at the Baba Yara Stadium with a clash against Accra Lions.