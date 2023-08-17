Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare sets sights on winning Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare is brimming with confidence after a week of pre-season training, expressing his aspirations for the team to clinch the Ghana Premier League title in the upcoming season.

Under the guidance of coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, the club have been diligently preparing for the new season, set to kick off in September.

Asare, who established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper in the latter part of the previous season, believes that the team's focused efforts during pre-season could translate into success in the league.

Reflecting on their pre-season preparations, Asare stated, "With the one week that we’ve had, I think that if this work continues for a very long time, I think we will win the league."

He acknowledged the importance of the team's supporters in realizing their league-winning ambitions and urged them to come out in full force to support the team. Asare highlighted that improved performances on the pitch could lead to greater attendance and engagement from fans.

"Last year there was a little bit of low attendance because of our performances," Asare noted. "But this year I can assure them that with this new direction, we are going to win the league, so they should come in their numbers."

In addition to the overall team performance, Asare emphasised the commitment of the goalkeeping department to deliver strong results in the upcoming season. He assured fans, "And also, I am promising them with the goalkeeping department, we are promising them so many clean sheets this year."