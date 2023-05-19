Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Fredrick Asare set to miss the rest of the season with injury

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Fredrick Asare has suffered a fresh injury and could miss the rest of the season.

The in-form shot-stopper is reported to have suffered a leg injury during the friendly against lower-tier side Betenase.

Asare is currently receiving treatment at a hospital from what looks like a broken leg.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated Betenase 3-2 at the Adako Jachie, with goals from captain Richard Boadu, Solomon Sarfo Taylor and Augustine Agyapong.

Asare is likely to miss the trip to Kotoku Royals this weekend. Danlad Ibrahim will be expected to start against the relegated Akyem Oda side.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors will also miss Joseph Amoako, who has been suspended by the club and Nicholas Mensah, who is also facing a year ban from the FA.

Asare joined the Kumasi-based club at the start of the season after leaving Accra Lions.