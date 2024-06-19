Asante Kotoko had an unpleasant season, admits coach Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum admits the club had an unpleasant 2023-2024 season after they ended the campaign trophyless.

Kotoko struggled throughout the season, enduring a streak of seven matches without a win at one point. They ultimately finished in 6th place, accumulating 49 points with a record of 14 wins, 12 defeats, and seven draws.

Reflecting on their performance, Coach Ogum expressed his disappointment over the team’s inability to secure victories, particularly in their home matches.

"It was an unpleasant season. What we wanted to achieve, we couldn't in terms of performance on the pitch. I think we fell below expectations," Ogum stated on the club’s channel.

He pointed out that the outcome of several matches was a key reason for their failure to clinch the league title.

"Especially some of the games we lost and drew at home. Typically, Asante Kotoko shouldn't have lost or drawn. If you look at these games, they are the ones that prevented us from winning the trophy," he explained.

Ogum also highlighted the impact of their home game results on the fans' morale.

"The joy of the fans is at Baba Yara because when you win, the fans become excited, and because we couldn't win, it made everything unpleasant," he added.

In response to the disappointing season, the club has taken drastic action by parting ways with 18 players, including goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad.

These changes reflect a significant overhaul as Kotoko aim to improve their performance in the upcoming season.