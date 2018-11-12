Asante Kotoko handed new bus ahead of CAF Confederation Cup campaign

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have been handed a timely boost after they received a brand new VIP bus ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors have pitched camp in Takoradi as part of their preparation for CAF second-tier Inter-Club competition.

The Reds have been pitted against the winner of the Cameroon FA Cup champions in the preliminary round of the tournament.

Management of the club have presented the playing body a new VIP bus ahead of the highly anticipated competition.

Meanwhile, as part of Charles Akunnor's side preparations, they engaged lower-tier side Unicorn FC in a friendly encounter which they won 2-0 thanks to second half goals by Martin Antwi and Jordan Opoku.

The club will square off against Medeama SC at the Essipong Stadium on Wednesday before taking on Togo's Championnat National leaders, Gomido FC on Sunday.

Asante Kotoko will kick-start their CAF Confederation Cup campaign on November 28, 2018, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.