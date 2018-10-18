Asante Kotoko have enquired about Jean Vital, not Ganiyu - Karela FC PRO

Communications Director of Karela FC Eric Alagidede has disclosed that Asante Kotoko have enquired about the availability of midfielder Jean Vital Ourega and not Abdul Ganiyu.

Jean Vital was one of the best midfielders in the first round of the suspended Ghana Premier League.

The Ivorian import won two NASCO Man-of-the-Match awards.

Despite being a fan favourite, the 22-year-old's agent and father Daniel Ourega told GHANASoccernet.com last week that, Jean is being chased by Medeama SC, AshantiGold and Asante Kotoko.

According to the former Africa Sports enforcer's agent, there have been negotiations with some clubs in Southern Africa.

Asante Kotoko are heavily linked with a move for Karela FC centre-back Abdul Ismael Ganiyu, with reports claiming that the Porcupine Warriors have put in a bid for the former Wa All Stars guardsman.

However, during an interview with Oyerepa FM, the Anyinase-based side spokesman disclosed that his outfit have received an enquiry for only Jean Vital.

"The only letter we have received from Kumasi Asante Kotoko is on our Ivorian midfielder Jean Vital Ourega and not Ishmael Ganiyu," Alagigede told Oyerepa FM.