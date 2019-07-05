Asante Kotoko have sacked CK Akonnor at the wrong time - Mallam Yahaya

Ex-Ghana international Mallam Yahaya believes Asante Kotoko have parted ways with their head coach CK Akonnor at the wrong time.

Last week, Akonnor confirmed on a Kumasi-based radio station Oyerepa FM that he has severed ties with the Porcupine Warriors after rejecting a proposal from management to act as a technical director.

''The sack of C.K Akunnor can have two angles…From the Management perspective it is a positive step taken whiles the supporters might call it a backward slope. Some will argue that he was getting the results they needed as such won two trophies with the club, why should he be fired?,'' Yahaya, the former New Edubiase United coach, is quoted by Ghanasportscenter.

''Kotoko got it all wrong. It's a wrong time to fire Akunnor but the club may have their reason that triggered the sack.

''However, am very convinced that C.K Akunnor was not fired base on performance there is a private issue between the management and the coach to the effect.

''The timing is very wrong, speaking from a coaching perspective. The players are used to Akunnor now and I think he has seen some mistakes within the team that ought to be improved for the team to get a good shape for the champions league.''