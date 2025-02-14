Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak face the most threat and intimidation during away games - Nana Apinkra

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Nana Apinkra, has revealed that Kotoko and Hearts of Oak often encounter the most threat and intimidation during away matches.

His comments follow the tragic death of Kotoko supporter Francis Frimpong, popularly known as Pooley, who was stabbed during a Ghana Premier League match against Nsoatreman FC in Nsoatre.

The incident occurred on matchday 19 of the league, prompting both clubs to boycott the competition until their safety demands are addressed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Kotoko and Hearts have jointly submitted a proposal to the GFA, advocating for an autonomous league to improve safety and security measures on matchdays.

During a meeting with the Sports Minister on February 13, Nana Apinkra highlighted the recurring challenges faced by the two clubs.

"What happened is not the first time it always happens. We had an incident at Aduana and Berekum, at Berekum we called the military to escort us but they rejected them when we got there, saying we didn’t inform them about the military in the pre-match interview," he explained.

"Our rival Hearts Of Oak visited Basake Holy Stars and faced threats. Whenever Kotoko and Hearts play away games we face threats and intimidation.

"So this is not the first time, but this time a fan has died and is serious. But when they come to Accra and Kumasi we don’t threaten them because we are under National security."