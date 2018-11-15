Asante Kotoko held by Medeama SC in friendly

Asante Kotoko have been held to a 1-1 draw in a friendly against Medeama at the Essipong Stadium on Wednesday.

The Porcupines Warriors took the lead in the 29th minute after Emmanuel Gyamfi shot into the far post from close-range, having dashed into the penalty area after rounding up Bright Enchil.

The game was fairly balanced with both sides taking turns dominate possession, though Emmanuel Agyemang Badu received a knock to his eyes before the break and was substituted and rushed to the hospital.

Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor made three changes in the second half as Abdul Safiu Fatau, Martin Antwi and Maxwell Baako replaced Obed Owusu, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Frederick Boateng respectively as Medeama coach, Samuel Boadu, also made eight changes at the other end.

Medeama pressed hard in the dying embers of the game and drew in the 88th minute through Emmanuel La's close-range shot after the ball fell into his path during a goalmouth melee.

The game was the last for the Porcupines in their 10-day training camp at Essipong.

The game, which followed a 2-0 win over division-two side Unicon FC, forms part of the preparations for the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round matches.

