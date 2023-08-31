GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Asante Kotoko held to goalless draw by PAC Academy in pre-season friendly

Published on: 31 August 2023
Asante Kotoko faced an intense challenge as they were held to an exhilarating goalless draw by current Ashanti Regional Division Two champions PAC Academy in a gripping pre-season friendly clash at the Dr. K.K Sarpong Sports Complex on Wednesday morning.

The encounter proved to be a difficult yet entertaining fixture that enthralled the fans in attendance, offering a display of captivating football from both sides. Despite the absence of goals, the match provided a thrilling spectacle that brought much joy to spectators.

While Asante Kotoko dominated possession and maintained control throughout the game, they struggled to convert their opportunities into goals. Kalou Ouattara, who recently netted a brace in their previous match against Cornerstones, had a chance to increase his goal tally from a penalty kick but was denied in a dramatic fashion.

On the opposing side, PAC Academy displayed remarkable discipline and maintained their focus throughout the match, ultimately earning a hard-fought draw against the formidable Porcupine Warriors.

Both teams are preparing for the upcoming season scheduled to start in Septemeber.

