Asante Kotoko icon calls for coach Prosper Narteh Ogum ouster

Legendary Asante Kotoko figure Wilberforce Mfum has vehemently called for the immediate removal of the club's head coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum amidst recent dismal performance.

Expressing deep concern over the club's trajectory under Ogum's leadership, Mfum criticized the Interim Management Committee's decision to retain him despite a string of five consecutive losses.

"That is not right. If I had held any capacity in the team, I wouldn't have agreed to this decision of the IMC.

"How can you lose five matches and still be at the helm of Kotoko?" Mfum quizzed during an interview with Akoma FM

Mfum's discontent resonates with many fans who share his sentiments that such a prolonged period of poor results can not be tolerated at a club with the stature of Kotoko.

He further emphasized the need to uphold the honour of Otumfuo, the club's royal patron, suggesting that the current situation is a stain on his name.

"Otumfuo's name can't be disgraced to this level," He remarked.

Moreover, Mfum questioned the extent of Ogum's authority in player recruitment, raising concerns over the quality of signings made under his tenure.

"Why was he given so much power to purchase players singlehandedly?

"Kotoko deserves top-class players who can fill the stadium with supporters, not lower-division players like we currently have." Mfum concluded