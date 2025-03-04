Asante Kotoko IMC Chairman Nana Apinkra questions Ghana Premier League stadium standards

Asante Kotoko IMC Chairman Nana Apinkra has raised concerns over the Ghana Premier League's stadium approval process, questioning why the T&A Stadium meets the required standards while the Baba Yara Stadium does not.

Apinkra highlighted the issue of players and officials using the same entrance before games, emphasizing safety concerns.

"How does the T&A Stadium meet the standards to host GPL games, yet Baba Yara does not? At T&A, players and officials have to get down at the entrance and walk to the stadium before playing their matches. Are these the enhanced safety and security standards we are talking about?" he told Oyerepa Sports.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko recently announced they will resume league action after the final funeral rites and burial of their devoted fan, Nana Pooley, who was tragically stabbed to death.

The Porcupine Warriors currently sit second on the league table with 34 points after 19 games. When they return to action, they will face Legon Cities.