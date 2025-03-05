Asante Kotoko IMC Chairman Nana Apinkra urges fans to maintain peace at Nana Pooley’s funeral

Asante Kotoko IMC Chairman, Nana Apinkra, has called on supporters to remain calm and avoid any confrontations with Nsoatreman FC’s delegation during the funeral of devoted fan Nana Pooley.

With the final rites set to take place tomorrow, Apinkra pleaded with fans to focus on bidding farewell peacefully rather than engaging in disputes.

"Nobody should say that this did that and this one said that when we want to Nsoatreman this one poured water on me etc. If they come fine we look at them quietly then they leave nobody should attack anyone police will be there, soldiers will be there," he said.

"Journalists we have told you the place with the body nobody should send a camera there if you go and watch will your eyes then you leave. If you take a camera there and some of my men see you whatever they will do to you I don't know because I won’t be sitting there so you will deal with them," he warned.

Kotoko, currently second on the league table with 34 points from 19 games, will resume league action against Legon Cities after the funeral.