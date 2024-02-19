Asante Kotoko IMC member Kwesi Appiah optimistic about team's future

Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC) member Kwesi Appiah has acknowledged that the club had a difficult start to the season, which affected their performance in the first round.

However, he believes that the team has since improved and is ready to make a strong push in the second round.

Kotoko finished the first round on a high note, with seven consecutive matches without defeat, including six wins.

But prior to that, they had struggled, winning just two games in 10 attempts.

According to Appiah, the team's turnaround in form is due to them having more time to gel and get to know each other better.

"As we all saw from the middle part of the first round getting to the end, the team was performing very well because they have now gotten to know themselves very well," he said.

Despite their improvement, Appiah remains cautious about their chances in the second round.

"In actual fact, because we lost, all I can say is we didn't start on a good note, but we will learn from our mistakes and put away complacency and make sure the second round we go in all out," he continued.

Currently sitting just three points behind the leaders, Kotoko will be aiming to climb the table and potentially win the title.

However, Appiah is keeping expectations in check, saying: "I will not say we will win the cup, but we will try to win.If we win, fine. If we don't win, as Otumfuo said, we should all go out there whether we win; it is a plus. If we don't, he thinks that we are building the team towards the near future."