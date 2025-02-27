Asante Kotoko implement GFA's Enhanced Matchday Safety protocols

Asante Kotoko have fully implemented the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) newly introduced Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols.

The club have taken proactive measures to educate its supporters on these directives, ensuring safer football environments nationwide.

In compliance with the GFA’s requirements, Kotoko has selected representatives from various regional supporter groups to assist in sensitizing fans.

These individuals will work closely with the club and security agencies to promote adherence to the protocols.

Key appointments include a Club Safety and Security Officer (CSSO) and a Liaison Officer for supporters to enhance matchday security coordination.

Additionally, the club has designated the green seating section at Baba Yara Sports Stadium exclusively for away fans, in line with GFA’s spectator segregation policy.

Kotoko have also completed an official undertaking with the GFA, submitted a supporters’ code of conduct, and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a safe and enjoyable matchday experience.

The club urges all fans to embrace these protocols and contribute to a secure football atmosphere.