Asante Kotoko in advanced talks to sign Bechem United defender Samuel Osei Kuffour

Asante Kotoko are said to be in advanced talks to sign defender Samuel Osei Kuffour from Bechem United.

The 20-year-old reportedly will join the Porcupine Warriors for an undisclosed fee.

Kuffour has been in fine form for the Hunters this season, assisting them in finishing in the top four.

Kotoko, who have been crowned champions for a record-extending 25th time, are determined to strengthen their squad in order to compete in the CAF Champions League next season.

They want to make an impact on their return to the continental stage and they believe Kuffour can help them.

Kuffour is a top target for Kotoko, and they are close to landing him.

The centre-back has a market value of 100,000 euros, according to Transfermarkt.