Asante Kotoko in CRISIS as board 'split' on Chief Executive Yaw Amponsah's future

Asante Kotoko board of directors is split over the future of under-pressure Chief Executive Yaw Amponsah, GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters can report.

Amponsah appears to be facing a battle to keep his job as pressure mounts over his tenure in Ghana's second largest city, Kumasi.

The owner of defunct Phar Rangers will need to convince 'certain figures' at the Ghanaian giants to keep his job until his three-year mandate runs out in August 2023.

Widespread reports emerged this week of an unsuccessful attempts to sack him which appears to have spilled into full blown crisis at the club.

The board are divided on the future of the young chief executive - who is just FIVE months away from concluding his three-year mandate.

There is uneasy calm in Kumasi following the unsuccessful attempt to yank Yaw Amponsah from his role -in an extraordinary turn of events which has equally divided the club's teeming supporters.

A technical subgroup of the board quizzed the chief executive over the sacking of Burkina Faso coach Seydou Zerbo without recourse to authority.

Baffour Kwame Kusi, who is the representative of the club owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu 11, is widely claimed in the local media as the anti- campaigner of the current regime, and wants the chief executive removed.

While a section of the board want the current management to see out their tenure, others want the management team sacked with immediate effect.

The powerful Ghanaian club has been in the news this week after a vote of no confidence drama divided opinions in the West African nation.

The future of Yaw Amponsah and his management team appears untenable after a key board member and a close associate of the club owner, reportedly resisted his position and attempted to get him out of the job.

Despite Yaw Amponsah getting a seal of approval to continue his role until his tenure, the leadership situation at the board level has muddied waters and increasingly make his position a tough one.

The long-term future of the 2019 Ghana FA Presidential aspirant will mirror down to the board when his tenure expires in August this year.

The CEO has come under scrutiny following the team's inconsistent performances, including being knocked out of the Champions League preliminary round and currently sitting 4th on the Ghana Premier League table.

With Yaw Amponsah's three-year term ending this year, reports have emerged suggesting that his tenure would not be extended and the next couple of weeks will be a pivotal period that could define his future at the club.

Yaw Amponsah was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko SC in August 2020.

He has worked with four different coaches, including Maxwell Konadu, Mariano Barreto, Prosper Narteh Ogum, and Seydou Zerbo, since his arrival.

The Porcupine Warriors have won one Premier League under Amponsah's administration and faces an uphill task to retain their Premier League crown this season.