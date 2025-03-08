Asante Kotoko in good condition for Legon Cities game – Prosper Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has assured fans that his team is well-prepared physically for their return to the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors will face Legon Cities in a week 23 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Their last match ended in a disappointing 1-0 loss to Nsoatreman FC, a game overshadowed by the tragic stabbing of Kotoko supporter Yaw Frimpong. Since then, the team has been out of competitive action due to the league’s suspension.

Speaking ahead of the match, Ogum acknowledged the challenge of facing Legon Cities, who handed Kotoko their first defeat of the season.

“We are going into the game with a very confident and determined approach because they were the very first team that defeated us in the first round, and after that, we lost three more games,” he said.

The coach emphasized that his players are physically and tactically ready for the challenge.

“Tactically, we have done a lot to make sure that on Sunday, we play strongly and very aggressively to make sure we get the three points. Physically, we are in good shape and tactically, we are in good shape, so we are ready.”

The match kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Sunday, March 9.