Asante Kotoko in talks with coach Prosper Ogum to reverse his decision

Asante Kotoko have refused to accept the shock resignation of coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Ghanasoccernet.com understands the Porcupine Warriors' management is in talks with Ogum to reverse his decision and continue to lead the club.

Kotoko supporters, who have been shocked by the news, are hoping that management can persuade Ogum not to leave.

Ogum, who won the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko last season, tendered his resignation on Wednesday afternoon after a meeting with the technical committee of the Board and Management.

In a sensational turn of events, Ogum has quit the job, barely three weeks before the start of the club's pre-season activities kicks in.

Oyerepa FM's Eugene Adu Poku is reporting that the Ghana Premier League winner has left his role at the club after a meeting with the top brass of the Ghanaian giants.

Details are sketchy but sources say the gaffer is unhappy with the club's transfer activity ahead of next season and more crucially their involvement in the CAF Champions League.

The club have lost three key players- Mudasiru Salifu, Fabio Gama and Kwame Baah have all left the record Ghanaian champions.

The tension between the coach and the management team appears to have reached the apex - leading to the decision of the University professor to part ways with the African powerhouse.

The team are expected to start preparations for the upcoming season by participating in the Ghalca off-season competition- the G6 in Kumasi next month.