GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Asante Kotoko interested in Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare

Published on: 18 June 2024
Asante Kotoko interested in Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have set sights on Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare ahead of next season. 

The Golden Glove winner is top of the Porcupine Warriors' transfer targets as the Kumasi-based club begins early business before the window opens.

The representatives of the goalkeeper and Asante Kotoko have already begun talks over his move to Kumasi.

Asare is seen as a potential replacement for Moise Pouaty and Danlad Ibrahim, who are set to leave the club following the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Having lost their place to Fredrick Asare, Ibrahim and Pouaty are set to leave the club for more playing opportunities elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Asare is hoping to continue his career in the top division after Great Olympics were relegated from the Ghana Premier League.

In the just-ended campaign, Asare kept 16 clean sheets despite Olympics' struggles, earning him the best shot-stopper in the league.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more