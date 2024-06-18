Asante Kotoko interested in Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have set sights on Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare ahead of next season.

The Golden Glove winner is top of the Porcupine Warriors' transfer targets as the Kumasi-based club begins early business before the window opens.

The representatives of the goalkeeper and Asante Kotoko have already begun talks over his move to Kumasi.

Asare is seen as a potential replacement for Moise Pouaty and Danlad Ibrahim, who are set to leave the club following the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Having lost their place to Fredrick Asare, Ibrahim and Pouaty are set to leave the club for more playing opportunities elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Asare is hoping to continue his career in the top division after Great Olympics were relegated from the Ghana Premier League.

In the just-ended campaign, Asare kept 16 clean sheets despite Olympics' struggles, earning him the best shot-stopper in the league.