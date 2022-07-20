Asante Kotoko interested in signing Accra Lions captain Dominic Nsobila

Asante Kotoko are said to be keen on signing Accra Lions captain Dominic Nsobila on a long-term contract.

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder was impressive last season, despite being his first time in the top flight, and is expected to make a big move before the new season begins.

He appeared in the Ghana Premier League 33 times, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Kotoko have turned to Nsobila following the departure of Mudasiru Salifu to Moldovan giants Sheriff Tiraspol this week.

The Porcupine Warriors will also be without Richmond Lamptey, who was banned for 24 months for his role in a match-fixing scandal involving Ashantigold and Inter Allies.